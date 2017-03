Michael King finds new treats at Renton's DK Market.

It's Friday and you know what that means, you get to go on a field trip with Team Evening! Tonight, all you’ve got to do to take a trip around the world is visit Renton!

The team heads to global grocery store DK Market where you can find Asian, Mediterranean, and many other cultural goods.

DK Market

720 Lind Ave SW, Renton, WA 98057

(425) 277-5055

Copyright 2017 KING