Team Evening gets the keys to a new Rolls-Royce - Field Trip Friday - KING 5 Evening

This doesn't sound like the best idea. Team Evening gets to roll around town in a Rolls-Royce.Adam Robertson from Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Bellevue isn't worrried."I think you guys are gonna have a blast," Adam says.From its traditional coach doors to

KING 7:47 PM. PDT November 03, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories