Teaching global awareness through film at the Childrens Film Festival Seattle

SEATTLE - The largest children’s film festival on this side of the country is going on right now and it just so happens to be in Seattle!

The Children’s Film Festival Seattle celebrates the best and brightest movies made for and by kids from all over the world. You’ll find everything from animated comedies to poignant documentaries.

This year’s theme is summed up in three sentences: “Feed your mind. See the world. Make it a better place.” And that’s exactly what the festival is trying to achieve. Organizers say their mission is to expose children to different cultures and raise global awareness.

The festival features 194 films this year, produced from 53 countries and presented in 37 different languages.

Kids can also take classes on animation and filmmaking on phones and tablets.

The Children’s Film Festival Seattle runs through February 11th at the Northwest Film Forum in Capitol Hill. Tickets are $8 for children and $11 for adults.

