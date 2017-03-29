Taste some of Seattle's most unique treats at Beach Bakery

The pastries inside Beach Bakery are as diverse as the neighborhood it serves in Seattle's Rainier Valley.

The mouthwatering possibilities inside Seattle's Beach Bakery are inspired by cuisines from around the world.



"The best way to learn a culture, I think, is through its food,” said baker and owner Amy O’Connell.



She wakes up at 3 am six days a week to bake pastries that represent the diversity of her neighborhood - the Rainier Valley.



"This neighborhood is the most amazing place in the world,” she said. “It's so diverse, the people are incredible, the food is incredible. I grew up down here and have lived here pretty much my entire life."

Her personal experiences, mixed with classic French techniques she learned in culinary school, fuel the bakery’s global array of irresistible treats.

One day, customers might find Muttabak, a middle eastern dessert, next to a classic Italian Torta di Mele or a rustic French Gateau Basque.

The cases are also filled with O’Connell’s own creations, like the top-selling jelly donut muffins and her grandmother's famous zucchini bread.

O’Connell says what she bakes is just as important as who she's baking for.

"The different types of people that come in here is incredibly satisfying, I love it,” she said. "We all eat so many times a day. And if you can make it special or memorable, that's the best feeling ever."

Beach Bakery

7820 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118

(206) 721-2225

Open Tuesday-Sunday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2016 KING