RENTON, WASH. - Evening Magazine reporter Michael King had a chance to sit down with Seahawks receiver Paul Richardson when he was a rookie to find out more about the new speedster. In this edition of Hangin' with the Hawks, we cover God, sharks and clogs.

MICHAEL KING: Hi Paul. When you were a kid, what posters did you have on your wall?

PAUL RICHARDSON: When I was a kid I had pictures of different artists from Vibe Magazine. Prized possession was my Michael Jordan poster. I thought I was gonna go to the NBA.

MICHAEL: What was the best advice you ever got, life or football?

PAUL: Bobby Kennedy, one of our receiver coaches at Colorado, told me, "Nothin' is ever as good as it seems. Nothin' is ever as bad as it seems." That stuck with me.

MICHAEL: Who is your hero?

PAUL: Not even trying to be corny, I think God is my hero. I lean on Him for everything. That's just how I was raised. That's how my grandma raised me, just always go to Him.

MICHAEL: OK, here's a tough one. Would you rather be eaten by sharks...or die of thirst?

PAUL: I would have to say thirst. Cuz I don't want anybody to bite me, yeah.

MICHAEL: All right last question. Is it OK for men to wear clogs?

PAUL: I don't understand why men would wear those. I don't understand why anyone would wear those. You need a little support.

