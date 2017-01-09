Talkin' God, Sharks and Clogs with Seahawk's Paul Richardson VIDEO

Evening Magazine reporter Michael King had a chance to sit down with Seahawks receiver Paul Richardson when he was a rookie to find out more about the new speedster. In this edition of Hangin' with the Hawks, we cover God, sharks and clogs.

KING 7:44 PM. PST January 09, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories