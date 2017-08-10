Passengers take an Argosy Cruise through the Ballard Locks. (Photo: Copyright 2016. All rights reserved. Copyright 2016. All rights reserved.)

SEATTLE - There are many different ways to see Seattle, but one of the best may be by the sea.

"I might venture to say it's smoother than riding in your car most of the time," said Captain Kristi Schooley of Argosy Cruises.

Schooley has been helping show off Seattle for Argosy since 2004. One of their more popular cruises goes through the Ballard Locks

"The purpose of this tour is really to showcase everything that the Puget Sound and the northwest has to offer in two hours,” Schooley said. "You get to see the saltwater the freshwater, the mountains, our city skyline."

Narrated by one of Argosy's deckhands, passengers can sit back and take in the city rich history while also soaking up the stunning views.

"The locks are incredible," Schooley said. "What's really astounding about the locks is they are one of the few dams that border fresh water and salt water. We talk about the fact that we are in an elevator full of water. How they work, why they work."

It's a snug fit for the ship, but Captain Schooley welcomes the challenge.

"I actually love it every time I transit through the locks," Schooley said. "It's absolutely astounding to me. It's really exciting for the passengers. It's so exciting for all of us."

But the tour doesn't stop at the locks.

"When we go under the Fremont Bridge, our deckhands have to climb on top of the wheelhouse and lower our antennas, so we clear it by about six inches," Schooley said.

Argosy’s lock cruise has become popular with tourists, but locals can get something from it as well.

"We love it when locals come on board and learn new things about the city that they live in," Schooley said.

So even if you lived here all your life, seeing Seattle by ship can put the city in a whole new perspective.

"To us, the vantage point is unbeatable," Schooley said.

Argosy Cruises - Seattle Waterfront (Ticketing Center)

206.623.1445

1101 Alaskan Way, Pier 55

Seattle, WA 98101

Argosy Cruises has other ticketing centers on Lake Union and Lake Washington that are open seasonally. For a complete list of Argosy Cruises, click here.

