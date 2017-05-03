Take a tour through Ryan Lewis's house for sale

When you first see it, you think you're in the Hollywood Hills. But the magnificent Seattle home of recording artist Ryan Lewis lies on the hills of Magnolia.

"This is definitely in the top tier of the homes we've had listed," said Jane Powers of Ewing & Clark.Lewis had this 7,600 square foot 4 bed, 3 bath home completely remodeled after he bought it in 2014. And like his music, he took part in all of the arrangements.

"The owner himself took great care with the project and was very involved with all the design decision."



Those designs hit you the moment you come in.



"You walk into this two-story entry with a gilded gold leaf ceiling," said Powers. "It’s a gorgeous view of a stunning chandelier."



Just off the entry, the great room also doubles as a dining room.



"The library is great. It's got the hound's tooth wall cover behind the bookcases. It's got floor to ceiling bookcases with the latter and the brass rail gives it a very authentic touch."



The chef's kitchen has everything one could ever need.



"It's got commercial grade appliances and it laid out with the cook in mind."



And in this house, the owner doesn't just get their own bedroom, they get their own floor.



"The second floor is entirely the master suite."



The master has every creature comfort you could want.



"The television in the master bedroom it will drop down out of the ceiling with a push of a button. The bathroom is one of my favorite parts of the master bedroom because of the beautiful, beautiful Calcutta marble,” said Powers. “The other great thing about the master bedroom suite is the closet. It's like a Ralph Lauren store it's really pretty."



If you want to keep the party going late into the night, there's a place for that.



"For me, the piece de resistance piece of this home is the Whisky Bar. And this is really where you really feel the personal touch of the owner."



The two huge doors that lead into the bar were brought up from a house in Palm Springs.



"They set the tone for the whiskey bar. Everything about the finishes and furnishings of the whiskey bar are compelling."



Tie that all together with a scenic balcony that spans the length of the house, and you've got a place as hip and happening as the music Ryan Lewis has produced.



"He truly transformed this home."



