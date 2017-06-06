Take a look back at Disneyland's history

Walt Disney's nametag displayed the number one instead of his name.

ANAHEIM, CAL. - There's so much history behind Disney - and they do an amazing job of maintaining it. Take a rare look at some of Disneyland’s past - including a badge worn by Walt Disney himself.

We get the white glove treatment when we visit with Disney archivist Justin Arthur. He also brings along a vintage camera that makes us look like we are back in 1955!

Justin shows us Walt Disney’s number one nametag.

“On opening day he wore that,” said Arthur. “Cast members on opening day didn’t have their names on their nametags, they were number badges. So, of course, Walt was number one.”

Millions visit this spot that was in middle of nowhere in the early 50's.

“It’s so excited that 60 years after Walt opened those gates, how similar and how different the park is,” said Arthur. “Walt said, ‘Disneyland will never be complete as long as there is imagination left in the world,’ and I think we’ve really held true to that.”

Justin also showed us an old Keppy Kap, a hard hat that the kids used to wear in the late 50s and early 60s.

But the classic mouse ears have always been around. Take a look at one of the first merchandise versions of the mouse ears available for purchase at Disneyland.

