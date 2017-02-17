SEATTLE - "Food in general within the Asian Pacific American community, it's a way for people to come together," explains Doan Nguyen of the Wing Luke Museum.

We start our dumpling tasting tour in the heart of the Chinatown-International District.

Family-owned restaurant, Duk Li Dim Sum, serves Cantonese cuisine, from China's southern region. Each bite-sized item is expertly made by hand. In typical dim sum fashion, service is quick - including the fresh-steamed dumplings. "Har gow," or shrimp dumplings, are packed with shrimp and tasty with soy sauce. Four dumplings cost just $3.50.





A few blocks northwest, we reach our second stop: Ping's Dumpling House, right beside the historic Chinatown gate.

Ping quickly waits on every table herself, while the kitchen serves up cuisine from northern China. Ping's "xiao long bao," also known as "soup dumplings," are incredibly delicate. They're filled with meat and gelatin, which turns to liquid when it's steamed. A basket of ten costs $9. While you're waiting for your dumplings to cook, you can do your grocery shopping at the little mini mart on the other side of the restaurant.





Next, we make our way down to Little Saigon. This northeastern neighborhood is home to Chu Minh Tofu, a vegetarian deli, run by friendly and incredibly generous Buddhist nuns.

"When you come into the restaurant, their concern isn't about the money that is coming in," says Doan. "It's about your health, promoting good healthy eating and living."

Most items are vegan, including some unique dumplings. Banh xu xe, Vietnamese dessert dumplings, are subtly sweet. They're made with tapioca, coconut and mung bean, steamed inside banana leaves.





"You've got the warmth of the freshly steamed dumpling and then you've got a little bit sweet, you've got crunchy, and the stickiness too," Doan says. "It's a really comforting flavor."

It's a perfect way to end the International Dumpling Tour, which is one of many you can take in the Chinatown-International District. If you want to check out these restaurants yourself, Wing Luke Museum will offer their International Dumpling Tour through March 24.

Maybe dumplings just aren't your thing, but keep in mind that the Wing Luke Museum's food tours are seasonal. Past food tours include the "Twilight Noodle Slurp Tour," which last fall took guests on a journey through hand cut, pan-fried, fresh artisan noodles and soups. For more information on the Wing Luke Museum's food tours and booking, check out their website.

Duk Li Dim Sum

664 S Weller St

Seattle, WA 98104

(206) 340-6122

Ping's Dumpling House

508 S King St

Seattle, WA 98104

(206) 623-6764

Chu Minh Tofu & Vegan Deli

1043 S Jackson St

Seattle, WA 98104

(206) 723-6095

