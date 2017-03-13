Take a day trip to Washington State's wine regions

SEATTLE, Wash -- With more than 900 licensed wineries in Washington State, the hard part may be deciding which ones to go to first. Below is a short list of wine regions to see around our state. For a complete list, check out the Washington State Wine Commission website. You can also find great events happening in March for Washington Wine Month.

Walla Walla Valley

It may be a haul from Seattle, but the trip to Walla Walla is well worth the drive. This growing region is home to more than 100 wineries and over 1,400 vineyards. The low rainfall and warm temperatures help make wines like Cabernet Sauvignon some of the most coveted in the world.

"I think it really validates that world-class wines, in fact, the best of world class wines is made here in the state of Washington." Said Megan Clubb of L'ECole N 41.

Yakima Valley

This area contains one-third of Washington’s vineyards and has over 60 wineries. The region was also Washington State’s first federally-recognized American Viticultural Area.

"The heat is right. The temperatures are great. The farming is impeccable which is a recipe for high-quality wines." Said Mark McNeilly of Mark Ryan Winery.

Lake Chelan

Glaciers from the Ice Age carved out this picturesque place and left behind rich soil that helps produce an almost equal amount of red and white wine. This helps make Lake Chelan much more than just a summer retreat.

"We get people from all over the country who visit Lake Chelan and come wine tasting. I love that part of it." Said Judy Phelps of Hard Row to Hoe Vineyards.

Woodinville

In Seattle’s backyard, you'll find the wine rich town of Woodinville. Considered a haven for wine in Western Washington, Woodinville has been inviting locals to sip and search out wines for decades.

"We have such a great community out here we have 127 different tasting rooms in Woodinville now," Said John Bigelow of JM Cellars. "It has become really the Washington place to go to taste great wine."

Bainbridge Island

Traveling by ferry is an adventure in itself -- but when there's wine on the other end, it's even sweeter. Bainbridge has a grape growing climate similar to those you'd find in France’s most famous wine regions.

"We now have 7 wineries here on Bainbridge and everyone has a little different style that they do," Said Betsey Wittick of Bainbridge Vineyards. "I love being able to share what we can grow right here with folks and educate people on the diversity of the wines that there is in Washington."



