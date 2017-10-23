KING
Take a backstage tour of the Disney muiscal Aladdin

Eric Riddle, KING 7:30 PM. PDT October 23, 2017

SEATTLE, WASH - The national tour of the Disney musical, Aladdin is currently playing down at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre.
Actor Adam Jacobs, who played the title role of Aladdin 6 years ago when the musical made its world premiere at the 5th Avenue Theatre is back in Seattle for this new and improved production. Jacobs gave Evening an exclusive backstage tour of this massive show.

