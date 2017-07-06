Tacoma's Museum of Glass celebrates 15 years

The Museum of Glass in Tacoma currently features four different exhibitions.

TACOMA, WASH. - Since the Museum of Glass opened in 2002, it has been one of Tacoma’s biggest attractions. More than 2 million people have visited the museum, which is the only museum west of the Mississippi that is solely dedicated to glass.

The Museum of Glass is also home to the world’s largest hot shop, where artists create glass pieces before your eyes. Visitors are so fascinated by the glassblowing process that they often spend hours in the hot shop, which is located inside a 90-foot stainless steel cone. During museum hours, the hot shop is streamed live online.

The museum currently features four exhibitions that feature 20th- and 21st-century art covering a wide range of work, from Linda MacNeil’s glass jewelry to art deco works pieces.

But the art is not just indoors. By walking across the Chihuly Bridge of Glass, pedestrians can see three installations made by the iconic glass artist Dale Chihuly, who is a native of Tacoma. And don’t forget to stop by the main plaza to see Fluent Steps, which celebrates the moods of water with 754 hand-sculpted glass pieces. This was no easy feat. The creation of this installation required a team of 41 artists, architects and engineers.

A day at the museum is a great way to spend some quality time with the family -- Little ones younger than 5 years old get into the museum for free. You can purchase tickets online.

Pro tip: The Museum of Glass offers free admission from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month.

Museum of Glass

(253) 284-4719

1801 Dock Street

Tacoma, WA 98402 - 3217

