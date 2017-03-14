Tacoma's most beautiful home for sale

Tacoma mansion for sale (Photo: Dana Kehr for ReMax)

For more than 100 years, the Mission Revival style home on North Yakima Ave has been called Tacoma's most beautiful home. It was built for smelter king William Ross Rust, who is most associated with the Rust Mansion, a grand Colonial Revival home five blocks away. But when the Rust family's eldest son died suddenly, Rust's wife refused to live in a house haunted by so many memories

Rust spared no expense in building the second home. Visitors are greeted by statues and fountains on the outside. Inside there is a mosaic floor at the entryway, intricate carvings along the fireplace mantle, exquisite ceilings, a ballroom in the basement and, along the staircase, a wall of stained glass that can be described as Tiffany-esque, though no one knows who made it.

Listing agent Sonia Grunberg says while the home may have been built in a time of grief, it has brought great joy to the current family and is ready to once again be filled with noise and the liveliness of a new family.

"When it was built in 1913 it was nominated as one of the most beautiful homes in Tacoma," says Grunberg. "And indeed I believe it is still one of the most beautiful homes in Tacoma."

The asking price is $1,700,00.

