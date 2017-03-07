KING
Tacoma Artist Curtis Ashby

Curtis Ashby is a painter and graphic designer living in the Pacific Northwest who specializes in hand drawn illustrations, logo design, and brand identity.

Jose Cedeno , KING 7:35 PM. PST March 07, 2017

His bold, colorful imagery has been featured on everything from community murals, album covers, apparel and more.

His work reflects his interest in mid-century book illustrations, street art, scientific drawings, and abstract design.

Curtis celebrates the Northwest culture in the best way he can, by art.

www.northwesttildeath.com

