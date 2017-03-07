Tacoma Artist Curtis Ashby

TACOMA, WASH - Curtis Ashby is a painter and graphic designer living in the Pacific Northwest who specializes in hand drawn illustrations, logo design, and brand identity.

His bold, colorful imagery has been featured on everything from community murals, album covers, apparel and more.

His work reflects his interest in mid-century book illustrations, street art, scientific drawings, and abstract design.

Curtis celebrates the Northwest culture in the best way he can, by art.

www.northwesttildeath.com

Copyright 2017 KING