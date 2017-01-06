Strideline Socks Rock

If you look down, you'll see 'em all over town. Strideline socks are on feet all over the Northwest and beyond. They are the original, distinctive socks featuring the Seattle skyline.

Co-founder Jake Director and marketing director Bart Szaniewski met King-TV's Michael King at CenturyLink Field to show off some of their new offerings, including the much-anticipated all-white sock.

Strideline also has socks perfect for another Seahawks run to the Super Bowl. And they can put just about any logo or photo on a sock.

