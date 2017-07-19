KING
Step up your grill game with kebabs from Chef Tom Douglas

If making burgers has become boring, step up your grill game with some tasty Kebabs. Seattle Chef Tom Douglas shows you the technique for making perfectly cooked skewers of meaty goodness.

Eric Riddle, KING 8:25 PM. PDT July 19, 2017

SEATTLE - Seattle Chef Tom Douglas shows off his technique for making perfectly cooked skewers of meaty goodness from the Hot Stove Society kitchen.

Tom Douglas's offers a wide variety of cooking classes at the Hot Stove Society. For a complete list and calendar click here

 

