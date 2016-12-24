Stembox is inspiring girls to pursue science, one monthly package at a time

SEATTLE - It looks like any old box, but this could alter the course of a girl's life!

It's not every day that a girl gets to sort owl regurgitation. Renton sisters 9-year-old Jordan Martin and 11-year-old Hannah Martin are subscribers to Stembox.

"It makes me feel like I'm free," says Jordan. "Like if I wanna do it, I'm like, 'Oh, I wanna do it.'"

This is exactly the feeling Stembox Founder and CEO Kina McAllister aims for.

"I wanted to make something that every month girls would be reminded that they belong in science," explains McAllister.

Once a month, a package arrives with an experiment designed to challenge girls aged 8 to 13. The experiment could be anything from powering a light bulb with lemons, to separating the dye in Koolaid, to oceanography.

"We've done shark boxes where they do everything a shark researcher would do on a boat on a stuffed toy," says McAllister.

Or they can pick apart that owl's meal... Then put it back together.

In 2014, McAllister left her job as a gene therapy researcher to start Stembox. She started the business from scratch in her apartment.

"I'll be very honest," she says. "I was terrified and I was very upset and I cried a lot."

She knew she had to stand-up for women in science after an experience she had with a professor.

"He said, 'Are you hispanic?' and I said yes. And he said, 'I know a chica that can help another chica out, but there's no room in my lab,'" she recounts. "And it's embarrassing to tell that story and it's definitely disappointing."

Now, with Stembox, Kina fights discrimination with inspiration for girls all over the country. For Kina's "Steminists," science is a girl thing.

