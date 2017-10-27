Steamposium 2017: Celebrating Steampunk in Seattle.

Yes I DID get to meet Lady Mechanika at Steamposium 2017! (Photo: King, Michael)

Lots of leather and brass, goggles, gears, tophats and corsets will show up on the Seattle waterfront for Steamposium 2017! The annual event celebrating all things Steampunk descends upon the Bell Harbor International Conference Center Friday through Sunday.

It's fashion, music, shows and more.

Model Bunny Page, the inspiration for the character "Lady Mechanika," turned KING-TV's Michael King into a steampunk captain of sorts right before our eyes.

Michael's full-length, blue leather topcoat was handcrafted by Pendragon Costumes.

His tophat comes from Willow Wynd Workings.

His fur accessory from Orting's Frozencritters.net.

And the monogoggle was created by Artisan Craft Studios.

