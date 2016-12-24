Startup tips from inventor Michael Grabham

Michael Grabham invented the Package guard, a device that deters "porch pirates" from stealing deliveries.

SEATTLE - There are plenty of entrepreneurs in the world who saw a problem and have already entered the marketplace with their solution, but some of us have ideas too. So what are the first steps to making our dreams come true?

Serial inventor Michael Grabham, the man behind the Package Guard, joined us with a few tips.

Saint Bryan (SB): Michael, what's the first thing you tell someone who wants to create their own startup?

Michael Grabham (MG): You don't have to do it alone. There are many local events and co-working spaces where you'll find help. This one, Galvanize is a whole learning community for technology. It's where entrepreneurs come together to solve problems, inspire one another and learn how to code. At events here you'll meet other kinds of founders, future employees, plus potential mentors and possible customers.

SB: That sounds good but how do you figure out if you have an idea with any sort of potential?

MG: Get out and to talk to potential customers. These are not your family members or friends. They need to be people who can give you honest feedback. Actually, talking to complete strangers is the best way to validate your product idea.

Kim Holcomb (KH): Are there local resources for potential entrepreneurs?

MG: Oh yes. There are monthly events anyone can attend like New Tech Northwest, Startup Grind, and, if you have an app idea then attend Appy Hour. You'll find them all on Meetup.com.

Events are where you can connect with other entrepreneurs and network with people who enjoy supporting and helping founders and others with ideas like yourself.

Also, check out what's happening in some co-working spaces like here at Galvanize. You'll find them from Bellevue to Bainbridge, Kirkland to Tacoma and all over Seattle.

You'll find more resources about all things startup on Start It Seattle's Facebook page.

SB: Thanks Michael, for connecting Evening to local entrepreneurs through Start It Seattle.

Story produced in collaboration with Start IT Seattle. Connect with them via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

