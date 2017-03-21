Starbucks new drink sensation is flavored with Northwest Whiskey

This very limited edition drink, made from Sulawesi coffee beans aged in whiskey barrels, is only available at the Starbucks Reserve & Roastery in Seattle (Photo: Erickson, Anne)

The latest drinks from Starbucks that have everyone talking are a far cry from the Pumpkin Spice Latte.

These drinks are more of a ‘neat’ or ‘on the rocks’ proposition, made from coffee flavored with whiskey.

Starbucks' Duane Thompson is the tastemaker behind the new flavor – we met him at Starbucks Reserve Roastery & Tasting Room, which is the only place in the world you can find 'Whiskey Barrel Aged Sulawesi Coffee’ -- which will give you a caffeine buzz only.

"When people taste the beverage, their first question is usually “Is there whiskey in it?” And then, of course, we say “No, there’s not.” It's just the essence and the spirit of whiskey that's present,” explained Thompson, Manager of Starbucks Global Product Innovation.

That 'spirit' Thompson mentions is local -- it comes from Northwest distiller Woodinville Whiskey.

"And they've been happy over the years to sell us the barrels and let me do my experimentations, and it came out beautiful in the end,” said Thompson.

Green coffee beans go into barrels that once held Woodinville Whiskey. As the beans age, the barrels get turned - infusing the beans with flavor. Starbucks made 800 pounds of these beans to sell but had to pull them off the shelf.

"We're finding that the limited amount that we have is going quickly,” said Thompson. Starbucks needs every fragrant bean created in this experiment to make two new drinks that are very popular:

The hot drink is a 'Barrel Aged Con Crema': a pourover sweetened with barrel aged vanilla syrup -- then topped with cold cream foam flavored with cascara sugar - made from the outside fruit of the coffee berry.

The cold drink is a ‘Whiskey Barrel Aged Cold Brew’ served in a carafe next to a glass that contains one perfect ice cube. A rocks glass, naturally.





"We serve that with a side carafe so you can keep pouring into the beverage as you're sipping on it, so we're really leaning into that sipping whiskey feeling,” Thompson explained.

The whiskey infused coffees are selling for a craft cocktail price: 10 dollars each -- and they're in very high demand.

“I think right now with the overwhelming response that it's received, it's making a lot of us think about ‘where could we go with this?’” Thompson said.

Starbucks has connected to customers with a new flavor once again.

That 800 pounds of coveted ‘Whiskey Barrel Aged’ coffee may be gone soon.

But we know they have the equipment to make more -- right here in the Pacific Northwest. And we say cheers to that.

"It's a delight every time I drink it, it really is,” said Thompson, raising his glass of cold brew.

