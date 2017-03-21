Starbucks new drink sensation is flavored with Northwest Whiskey

The latest drinks from Starbucks have everyone talking, and they're a far cry from the Pumpkin Spice Latte. These drinks are more of a 'Neat' or 'On the Rocks' proposition, made from coffee flavored with Northwest whiskey.

KING 7:36 PM. PDT March 21, 2017

