Stevie & Elmo (Photo: KING5)

SEATTLE - When local actor Clayton Michael puts on his Spiderman costume, he suddenly has super powers to fight pain and bring goodness to a universe populated by little patients.

It's a role in which Michael rules.

“It makes me feel like I have really made it as a performer,” he said.

When Michael’s not on stage working for the theater company, Live Wires, he volunteers to play a variety of parts at Seattle Children's, including Spiderman.



His surprise performance in the hospital room comes with a strong message to help the 5 year-old Luis overcome the evils of illness.



Michael tells Luis, “You are getting better and stronger every day, I can see that right there. You are real super; you can help other people, too."

After visiting Luis, Michael makes a quick costume change to become Elmo from Sesame Street.

Elmo’s surprise performance tickles 4 year-old Stevie. It fills the room with laughter.

On this stage, there are no small parts, just caring actors with big hearts. Michael learned that after visiting a patient at the hospital in the most tragic of times.

“The child was dying,” said Michael.

Even a super hero couldn't conquer cancer that day.

“So, I got to come as Spiderman and probably spent the last few minutes with him, and that will be with me forever, and that's why I come here,” said Michael with tears in his eyes.



The motto of Spiderman rings true with each and every visit: "With great power, comes great responsibility."



It can make the weak stronger and the spirit mighty for the good of all.



“It makes me feel like a real super hero even though I don't have super hero powers,” said Michael.

The Pediatric Advanced Care Team (PACT) schedules Spider-Man's and Elmo's visits. They rely on donations to keep the program going. If you would like to help, click here.

