Spending a day in beautiful Bremerton

BREMERTON, WASH. - Summer is officially here, so if you're looking for a fun place to get away for the day, Bremerton may be your best bet.

Below is a list of places we checked out:

Harborside Fountain Park. "The water features actually are supposed to represent the top of submarines." 251 1st Sreet, Bremerton, WA 98337

USS Turner Joy. The Seattle-made destroyer fired the first and last shot of the Vietnam War. 300 Washington Beach Ave, Bremerton, WA 98337. (360) 792-2457

Valentinetti Puppet Museum. "We have over 17 hundred piece currently. I do rotating exhibits about two or three times a year." 280 4th St, Bremerton WA 98337. (360) 479-6226

Bug Museum. The museum has more than 5,000 different insects on display and a reptile room. 1118 Charleston Beach Rd W, Bremerton, WA 98312. (360) 373-7691

Boat Shed Restaurant. The Wasubi Salmon is the most popular dish on the menu. 101 Shore Drive, Bremerton, WA 98310. (360) 377-2600

LoveCraft Brewing Co. LoveCraft actually got off the ground with donations from a Kickstarter campaign. 275 5th St #101, Bremerton, WA 98337

© 2017 KING-TV