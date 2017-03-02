Sounders fan wears heart on sleeve...and buttock

SEATTLE - Seattle Sounders superfan Matt Oak lost a bet with himself. Now he has a picture of Celine Dion tattooed on his right buttock.

When the Sounders were struggling, going nowhere during the 2016 season, Matt proclaimed to any and all who would hear that if they won any kind of title, he would have Celine Dion added to his tattoo collection. And he would do it on his backside.

The Sounders obliged, miraculously winning the MLS Cup. Matt's online friends remembered his bold proclammation. And the rest is MLS history.

Celine Dion herself recently saw her face festooned on Matt's caboose and was rendered speechless.

The Sounders begin their 2017 season Saturday in Houston.

