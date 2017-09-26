KING
"Something Rotten" is happening at the 5th Avenue Theater

Don't let the tights and codpieces fool you. "Something Rotten" may look medieval, but it's as modern as it gets.The much-anticipated comedy-musical is at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theater Sep 12 - Oct 1, 2017.

Eric Riddle, KING 7:49 PM. PDT September 26, 2017

The much-anticipated comedy-musical is at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theater Sep 12 – Oct 1, 2017.  

5th Avenue Theater 
1308 5th Avenue Seattle, WA 98101 | 206.625.1900 | info@5thavenue.org

 

