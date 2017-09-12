KING
Solowheel: Taking the future for a spin

Commuting is generally a bad word, but what if your commute were fun? Ted McDonald says that's reality if you ride to work on a Solowheel.

September 12, 2017

Commuting is generally a bad word, but what if your commute wasfun?

Ted McDonald says that's reality if you ride to work on a Solowheel.

Ted sells this new invention at Solowheel Seattle. He said that at $2,300, it's not a toy -- but it feels like one!

Ted saw one for the first time in Turkey. He couldn't believe it when he heard it was a Washington product. The Solowheel is the brainchild of Camas inventor, Shane Chen of Inventist.

Solowheel Seattle offers 20-minute training sessions out of its Queen Anne store.


 

