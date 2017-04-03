Soar over Washington on new Seattle attraction

"Wings Over Washington" is the newest attraction at Miner's Landing

We’ve got your first look at an exciting new ride in Seattle that will have you soaring over some of our state's most scenic landmarks! It's called "Wings Over Washington."

Soar past the seaside cliffs of the Olympic National Forest. Zoom over the San Juan Islands. Float among colorful balloons over Walla Walla wineries



On Wings Over Washington, you're not just watching a movie, you're going along for the ride in a flying theatre.

“The biggest challenge for me as a film maker is to always get the shot,” says creative director Brent Young, who filmed from low-flying, fast moving helicopters.“In some instances we're going well over a hundred miles an hour. It's stressful. It's a very stressful environment you're in.”

If you're like most local visitors you may walk away from the ride feeling more than a shred of Washington pride.

“There was a gentleman who rode not too long ago, got off the ride and said, ‘This really brought tears to my eyes,'" says Young.”And I've heard that more than once."

"Wings Over Washington" opens tomorrow night at 8 PM. Tickets cost $17 for adults, $13 for kids 11 and under and $15 for seniors.

Wings Over Washington

(206) 602-1808

1301 Alaskan Way

Seattle, WA 98101

