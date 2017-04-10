Snow Geese in the Skagit Valley. (Photo: Evening)

Right now, Snow Geese are touching down on Fir Island in Skagit Valley.

They gather in the thousands, and it is an impressive show. Photographer Diane Lewis gives us an up-close look at their annual appearance. They are expected to be in the Skagit Valley through the end of March.

We can't give you an exact location because they fly from field to field. If you journey to see them, please avoid trespassing on private property and stopping traffic on the narrow roads.

Snow Geese touch down on Fir Island during their annual migration. (Photo: Evening)

