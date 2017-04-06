Sneak peek at the world premiere of 'Terracotta Warriors of the First Emperor'

The artifacts in "Terracotta Warriors of the First Emperor" are estimated to be more than 2,000-years-old.

The world premiere of “Terracotta Warriors of the First Emperor” opens on Saturday, April 7 in Seattle’s Pacific Science Center.

The exhibit features artifacts from the First Imperial Dynasty of China, more than 2,000-years-ago.

Guest curator Lisa Niziolek calls the Terracotta Army one of the greatest discoveries of the 20th century in archeology.

"They're all life-sized pottery figures that were essentially built to protect and serve the first emperor in death,” said Niziolek. "The idea in China at the time was that you wanted to create an afterlife that mimicked the life that you lived."

It is estimated there are about 8,000 figures, but only a small percentage have been excavated so far.

"Those are authentic pieces,” said Niziolek.

The warriors are really incredible to see in person and open to the public on April 7. The exhibit runs through September 4, 2017.

