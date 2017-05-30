Small town spotlight on Steilacoom, Washington

At one time this scenic town rivaled Seattle and Tacoma as the most promising port in the Washington territory. (Photo: Evening)

STEILACOOM, WASH. - Back in the 1850's, town boosters wanted Steilacoom to become the next San Francisco. Of course, that never came close to happening. Good thing for us; we got to visit a town suspended in time.

In Steilacoom the closest you get to a traffic jam is when it's time to board the ferry to Anderson Island, but at one time this scenic town rivaled Seattle and Tacoma as the most promising port in the Washington territory. Tall ships came from San Francisco and stopped here on their way to Victoria.

Today Steilacoom embraces its lively past. Back when streetcars crossed Chambers Creek to clang their way through a town where hotels were full all Summer.

When in town, stop by the busy Bair Bistro with its turn of the century soda fountain. It looks the same as when the historical society bought it in the 1970's. Today diners are surrounded by history dating back to 1895 when this was a drug store that would expand into a hardware store and a post office.

Much of Steilacoom is like a living museum, The Wagon Shop usually hosts hordes of schoolchildren. "It's one of the very few museums that I know of where you can actually go in and get your hands on tools and actually touch and poke," says Docent Terry Osheim.

At the historical museum, we learn why Steilacoom calls itself the town of firsts. It's home to Washington's first library, brewery and jail.

Lunch can be found at the Topside Bar and Grill, a friendly pub that has been supporting the troops since it opened. "Any soldier that's being deployed can leave their name tag and when they come back we give them a free beer and a burger", says owner Niki O'Reilly.

Steilacoom may be Washington's first...but it's the kind of friendly small town where you'll want your visit to last.

Plan your visit: : http://www.townofsteilacoom.org/

VIsit the Bair Bistro: http://www.thebairbistro.com/

Learn more about the Wagon Shop: VISIT THE SITE

Visit the Topside Bar & Grill: http://www.topsidebarandgrill.com/

