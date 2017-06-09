Small Town Spotlight: Allyn, Washington

Allyn, Washington is located in Mason County. (Photo: KING TV)

ALLYN, WASH. - Thousands of cars use a stretch of Highway 3 through Mason County every day.

But if the drivers blink, they can miss the waterfront community of Allyn.

First settled in 1853, the community is home to a historic church built in 1909, which is on the state’s heritage registry and is still used for meetings and weddings.

At North Bay Kayak and Cones, visitors can try 28 different flavors of ice cream – including two made with chunks of geoduck.

'It ended up in lemon cream and lemon-lime sorbet, and it's 'special,'' laughed owner Bonnie Knight.

Just across the highway, 25 different chainsaw artists sell their work at Bear in a Box. Interested students can also sign up for classes to learn how to make their own sculptures.

Allyn is located in Mason County, along the western shore of the North Bay region of the Case Inlet.

