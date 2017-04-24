Small Talk with Northwest kids (Full List)

Share This Story

Jim Dever and friends present the funniest, sweetest, and most thought provoking moment with Northwest kids.

The Evening host has been chatting with little geniuses for more than 20 years and has never been disappointed. Here's some of our favorite moments.

Our young friends are often eager to share a little "small talk" about special days like the first day of school. These kids give Jim the inside scoop on classroom troublemakers, recess and more.

It seems like the truth can be hard to come by these days, but kids have always known that. Jim plays a game of true or false with kids at the Seattle Public Library.

Jim takes typical advice column questions and puts fresh young minds to the test. The kids give their expert advice on topics ranging from unwanted body hair to funeral attire.

Jim and the kids from Fauntleroy Children's Center get down to business on "How Things Work". What kind of things? Remote car keys, pens, glasses, iPhones, you know... kids stuff.

The most wonderful time of year is when "Santa" comes to visit. Jim talks to kids about their Christmas wish lists.

Of course, the most special day of the year for any mother's child is Mother's Day. Or so we like to think! Jim asked kids what they thought about the holiday, how old they think their moms actually are, if they're moms are real princesses, and more!

It's almost that time of year again when you pile everyone into the car, fill up the tank, and head off on that cherished American tradition... The family vacation! Jim met up with some of the younger travelers to talk about memories from their vacations.

If there's one thing most every kid loves to do, it's hit the pool. We did just that, with an edition of Small Talk at Mounger Pool in Seattle's Magnolia neighborhood.

"What is art?" That's the question Jim Dever posed to the creative minds at the Seattle Art Museum and Holy Rosary School in West Seattle. Spoiler: we're big fans of the little girl who thinks the fine art should only cost $15.

There's a cardinal rule in television: never share the screen with animals or kids because they'll always steal the scene. Ten years ago, Jim Dever took a risk and shared the spotlight with kids at Woodland Park Zoo.

Lunchtime is the best time. Jim joins kids at Fauntleroy Children's Center during their mid-day meal. They talk about their favorite foods, from tuna fish sandwiches to cheese toast.