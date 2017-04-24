Small Talk: The zoo

There's a cardinal rule in television: never share the screen with animals or kids because they'll always steal the scene. Ten years ago, Jim Dever took a risk and shared the spotlight with kids at Woodland Park Zoo.
© 2017 KING-TV
There's a cardinal rule in television: never share the screen with animals or kids because they'll always steal the scene. Ten years ago, Jim Dever took a risk and shared the spotlight with kids at Woodland Park Zoo.
There's a cardinal rule in television: never share the screen with animals or kids because they'll always steal the scene. Ten years ago, Jim Dever took a risk and shared the spotlight with kids at Woodland Park Zoo.
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs