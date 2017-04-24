KING
Close

Small Talk: Lunchtime

Jim Dever, KING 7:30 PM. PDT April 24, 2017

Lunchtime is the best time.

Jim Dever joins kids at Fauntleroy Children's Center during their mid-day meal. They talk about their favorite foods, from tuna fish sandwiches to cheese toast.

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories