Slide like an Olympian up in Whistler
It's one of the fastest ice tracks in the world, capable of shooting an Olympic bobsled team down the course at over 90 mph. But as dangerous as it looks, you don't have to be a professionally-trained athlete to try it for yourself.
KING 2:12 PM. PST February 23, 2017
