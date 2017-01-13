Sleepless star Jaime Foxx's behind the scenes mishap

Jaime Foxx tells Evening's Kim Holcomb about the fight scene mishap that chipped his tooth.

Sleepless stars Jamie Foxx and Michelle Monaghan. He plays the role of a cop who's trying to fight back after his kid has been kidnapped. There was a mishap during a fight scene that they tell Kim all about. Check it out.

Kim Holcomb: Is it more cathartic to punch or kick or yell profanities?

Michelle Monaghan: Oh that’s a tough question! I will say that the physical aspect of it, you know, I trained pretty extensively for it so I wouldn’t hurt him [Jaime Foxx]… But I did. I don’t think I actually hurt him, but I did sort of chip his tooth.

Kim: Wait, what? Seriously?

Jaime Foxx: Yeah, we were doing a scene and somehow the action cue got thrown off or I wasn’t looking, but boom! She comes down the pipe. And I could tell because all this right here [my teeth] are fake. This the “Denzels.” So as soon as that hit, I could taste the little chalkiness, but we kept rolling.

Kim: With [Jaime Foxx] and T.I on the set, was there spontaneous music braking out the set?

Michelle: The one night that I’m bummed I missed out on, was the nightclub scene. I think it was a Friday night when you shot that. And I heard about Monday morning at 5 AM was how amazing Jaime was. They’re was like 500 extras there and you got up there and entertained everybody all night long with singing.

Kim: You have done so much in your career, from music to playing such a variety of characters, what is left at this point? Shakespeare?

Jaime: There’s a lot to do! There’s so many stories out there, I don’t think we have enough time to do all these stories.

Michelle: It’s so true! And I don’t even know what the stories are until all the sudden it lands in my lap. And I’m like oh my gosh, or wow this perspective! You know, feeling the need to put myself in that person’s shoes. So of course I have ideas in my head, but it’s being surprised by the things that you have no clue was lined up for you.

Kim: Right, like braking Jaime Foxx’s tooth!

Sleepless is rated R and out in theaters now.

