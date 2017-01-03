Skiing in Dubai

If skiing in Alpine "real snow" doesn't appeal to you ... what about fake snow in Dubai?

From the website: www.theplaymania.com/skidubai

Situated in the Mall of the Emirates, Ski Dubai is the Middle East’s first indoor ski center. Whether you’re a newbie or a pro, Ski Dubai offers an amazing setting to enjoy skiing, snowboarding or just playing in the snow – whatever your level.

From tube slides, slopes and jumps to a 3,000-metre interactive Snow Park and Zip Wire, this is an indoor ski resort that has it all. Look out over the amazing views from the chairlift, shoot down the toboggan run, or simply play and have fun in the snowy setting with your family.