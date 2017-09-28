Skaters of all skill levels celebrated at longboard festival

ARLINGTON, WA - Every year, the Centennial Trail at Haller Park becomes the hub for Pacific NW Longboarding with the celebration of the Centennial Sk8 Festival.

It's an all-ages longboard skateboard endurance event for people of all skill levels. You can also enjoy local art, music, good food and lawn games in a family-friendly festival atmosphere.

There are four different types of races, including the 8.5-mile sunset race where racers can enjoy a fast push down for 4.25 miles. At times, racers could even reach speeds of 20+ mph on the pushdown.

But if you want a quick all-out sprint race with a slight decline in elevation, the 5k sprint race is for you. For the little ones, the Centennial Sk8 Festival has a free 1-mile kids race. Kids of all ages are welcome to participate.

The real endurance challenge is the 14.5-mile countryside race. Competitors start at Haller Park Bridge, ride north for 7.25 miles and once they reach the Nakashima Barn, racers will turn around and head south for another 7.25 miles. This is one of the most beautiful parts of the 30-mile long Centennial Trail.

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

© 2017 KING-TV