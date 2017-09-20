Skateboarding bulldog, George, is on a roll (Get it?) - KING 5 Evening

Bainbridge Island's most famous four-legged resident is also its fastest on four wheels."George has one speed, and that's full-on," said the dog's owner, Marcus Singel.The English Bulldog seemed to take an interest in skateboards when he was just a pu

KING 7:39 PM. PDT September 20, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories