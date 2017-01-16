Skamania Lodge's new luxury treehouses

Skamania Lodge hopes to create a village of tree houses one day. They currently have two.

STEVENSON, WASH. - The Columbia River Gorge is home to one of the newest, fanciest treehouses around. And YOU can stay here.

From the playful mind of a 7-year-old came two luxury treehouses.

“Hayden came up and said daddy you should build some treehouses at Skamania Lodge,” says Todd Gillespie.

Todd Gillespie is the marketing guy at Skamania Lodge. He took his son's idea and ran with it. As part of a $6 million Renaissance at the resort, they created a pair of forest getaways right on the edge of the fairway.

“Often have elk or deer, y'know cascading, walking across the golf course,” says Gillespie. “There's bear at times as well. Bigfoot. Well, there's more Sasquatch sightings here in Stevenson, Washington than anywhere else in the world so.”

If you do see Sasquatch, you can safely watch him from your deck with its indoor-outdoor fireplace. There's a walk-in shower and a king-size bed in these cozy elevated cabins that sleep four.

Seattle architect MG2 designed the plans that take lodging new heights amongst the tall Douglas Firs.

“It's very secluded. And it's a corner of the property. People really, it's your little corner of the world while you're there,” said Gillespie.

And if you ever do want to leave your little treehouse, the resort is just across the bridge of the gods along the Columbia River. You can golf, go for a ride on a bike, or a zipline through the woods!

The best part, three years after he came up with the idea, Hayden approves.

“It was really something to stand down there with he and I just a couple weeks ago, the two of us and me sharing an idea that he really played a big role in,” said Gillespie. “And he really did play a large role in moving this idea forward.”

Skamania Lodge hopes to create a treehouse village in the next few years.

Copyright 2016 KING