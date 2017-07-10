Silver City Brewery crafts beer with a purpose

The pour at Silver City Brewery in Bremerton (Photo: Evening)

BREMERTON, WASH. - Just fifteen minutes off the Bremerton ferry, you'll find Silverdale's home town beer, Silver City Brewery. The local brewery has been making craft beer on the peninsula since 1996.

"Our goal is for every one of our beers to taste differently, so it tastes like it came from a different brewery, so we like to provide a wide array of styles," says owner Scott Houmes.

But one beer in particular has a deeper meaning than the rest:

"I have a passion for our local firefighters and making sure that people don't forget about giving back to them."

The beer is called St. Florian, named after the patron saint of firefighters. The firefighter's benevolent fund receives 5 percent of sales, and over the course of ten years, Silver City has raised over $40,000 for the cause. Add to that Silver City's numerous awards and inviting atmosphere, it's no wonder loyal customers voted them Best Brewery in Western Washington in 2013 and 2014.

"We had so many fans that voted for us and we are excited and appreciative for so much support...Thank you very much. Thanks for putting Silver city on the map."

Silver City Brewery

(360) 813-1487

206 Katy Penman Ave

Bremerton, WA

