The Seattle International Film Festival’s opening night screening is The Big Sick, a delightfully romantic comedy starring Silicon Valley’s Kumail Najiani, Zoe Kazan, Ray Romano and Holly Hunter. The movie, already a hit at Sundance and the winner of the Audience Award at SXSW, takes the most heart-stopping turn when Kazan’s character has a terrifying medical emergency, and must be placed in a medically induced coma.

Even more terrifying: the movie is based on a true story. And, again, we should point out The Big Sick really is a comedy. It's just that some of it takes place in a hospital where Najiani's character meets his future in-laws.

Najiani wrote the screenplay with his wife Emily Gordon, who spent eight days in a coma before she received a diagnosis of adult-onset Still’s disease, which is manageable with the right treatment.

“It was really emotional writing it,” says Najiani. “It was really emotional for me acting in it and for Emily being on set was emotional. It was emotional editing. It's emotional watching it.”



Snatched up by Amazon Studios for a reported $12 million, The Big Sick opens nationwide June 23.

© 2017 KING-TV