Shark feeding in Tacoma

"Evening's" Michael King learned that Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium sharks get restaurant quality fish!

TACOMA, WASH. - Tacoma's Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium's shark collection may make you think differently about these apex predators.

Michael King from King-TV's "Evening" was invited to stand just a step away from several 10-foot sharks to feed them from a pole with a fish on the end of it.

"The movies got it all wrong. Sharks are very intelligent. But they are not the evil, eating machines they've been portrayed to be," says staff biologist Cindy Kagey.

Zoo guests can touch, feed, dive with or just look at sharks in the South Pacific Aquarium.

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium

(253) 591-5337

5400 North Pearl Street

Tacoma, WA 98407

