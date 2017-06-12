Shareable plates with global influences are a hit at Outlier

SEATTLE - When Chef Shawn Applin brought food to Team Evening's table, we knew we were in for a feast. Outlier, located in Hotel Moncao in Downtown Seattle, opened this spring and features eclectic dishes and decor, inspired by flavors from around the world.

We tried several of the sharable plates including the massive Tomahawk Steak with fingerling potatoes. We also recommend the oven roasted Rockfish Bo Ssam. They serve the whole fish alongside lettuce, kimchi and house made condiments so you can make your own lettuce wraps.

One of the most popular dishes is the Vadouvan curried carrots with dates and smoked sheep's milk feta. If you order the smoked beef fat gougere, make sure you pull your phone out as it comes to the table. You'll definitely want to document the presentation. The pastries are served on a platter, and covered with a smoke-filled dome. It's sure to be a delight for your Instagram followers and your tastebuds.

Location:

1101 Fourth Ave., Seattle, WA 98101

Hours:

Breakfast: M-F 7AM - 10:30AM

Lunch: M-F 11:30AM - 2PM

Dinner: DAILY 5PM - 10PM

Brunch: SA-SU 8AM - 3PM

Happy Hour : M-F 2PM - 6PM

Bar: DAILY OPEN - 12AM

