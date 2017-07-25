Shake Shake Shake is a Tacoma Treat Treat Treat

Inside Shake Shake Shake (Photo: KING)

TACOMA, WASH. - 'EAT'. It's not just a three letter sign at Shake Shake Shake. It's good advice. Just ask Micah Piscopo.

"Well, " Micah said with a dramatic pause. "What I love about this place is all the colors.The sign. The milkshakes.The hamburgers. All the people here."

Since the spring of 2013 Shake Shake Shake has been shaking up the stadium district's restaurant scene with its vintage vibe and kid-friendly fare.

"The concept is a retro vintage burger diner that kind of went away, and we wanted to bring it back. " said Steven Naccarato, who has been part of Tacoma's dining scene for decades.

Co-owner -- Robert Stocker-- is new to the whole game. It was Stocker who designed the horseshoe-shaped counter and built the "EAT" sign.

"We have probably 20 to 30 people a day take pictures of that sign." said Stocker.

Of course, any story about a place called Shake Shake Shake has to mention those shakes. Naccarato said the shakes are made with fresh ingredients and always arrive at the table with whipped cream, a cherry and extra shake in the mixing tins.

"It never fails to put a smile on a kid's face when they see their big milkshake and 'Man, I get this too?" said Naccarato.

"And I remember the feeling as a kid myself. I'm like "Wow!"

Shake Shake Shake

(253) 507-4060

124 N Tacoma Ave, Tacoma, WA 98403

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

© 2017 KING-TV