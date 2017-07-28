Sequim's Bailey Bryan playing Watershed Festival's Main Stage this weekend

This 19-year-old singer songwriter from Sequim will be playing the Main Stage at Watershed this Saturday (Photo: Erickson, Anne, Custom)

SEATTLE - 19-year-old singer/songwriter Bailey Bryan is the Northwest's answer to Taylor Swift.

The video to her song Own It has been getting a lot of attention -- it's the first ever to be shot in vertical format, iPhone style.

If you're headed east of the mountains to join the "Shedders" at the Watershed Festival in the Gorge, be sure to catch this local girl who's the newest of new country.

And on Tuesday, Aug. 1, be sure to catch the exclusive in depth interview, and pre-Watershed performance she gave us on Evening!

