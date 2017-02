Sequim Teen Singer Songwriter up for Grammy's 'Artist of Tomorrow' Nod

This 18-year-old singer/songwriter is getting a lot of attention for her debut single 'Own It' (Photo: Erickson, Anne)

SEATTLE - She's a rising star -- some are saying she could be the next Taylor Swift -- and she's from Sequim. 18-year-old Bailey Bryan's song ' Own It ' has been getting a lot of attention. The video is the first ever to be shot in vertical format - iPhone style. It's a peek into a teenage girl's social feed -- and mind.

Bailey moved to Nashville to pursue music, but she came home on January 31st for her birthday and played a surprise set for family and fans at the Space Needle with the help of the station that discovered her, KMPS 94.1

This local teen is one of three of Grammy's ' Artists of Tomorrow ' - you have until Wednesday, Feb. 8th to vote for Bailey . If she wins, this Northwest girl will be featured on the live Grammy webcast this Sunday, February 12th.

