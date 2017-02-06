Sequim Teen Singer Songwriter up for Grammy's 'Artist of Tomorrow' Nod

SEATTLE - She's a rising star -- some are saying she could be the next Taylor Swift -- and she's from Sequim. 18-year-old Bailey Bryan's song 'Own It' has been getting a lot of attention. The video is the first ever to be shot in vertical format - iPhone style. It's a peek into a teenage girl's social feed -- and mind.
Bailey moved to Nashville to pursue music, but she came home on January 31st for her birthday and played a surprise set for family and fans at the Space Needle with the help of the station that discovered her, KMPS 94.1
This local teen is one of three of Grammy's 'Artists of Tomorrow' - you have until Wednesday, Feb. 8th to vote for Bailey. If she wins, this Northwest girl will be featured on the live Grammy webcast this Sunday, February 12th.
