Sequim Teen Singer Songwriter up for Grammy's 'Artist of Tomorrow' Nod

She's a rising star -- some are saying she could be the next Taylor Swift -- and she's from Sequim. 18-year-old Bailey Bryan's song 'Own It' has been getting a lot of attention. The video is the first ever to be shot in vertical format - iPhone style. It'

KING 7:43 PM. PST February 06, 2017

