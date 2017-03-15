See a new side of Victoria with Clipper Vacations and the Westin Bear Mountain Resort

The Mountain Course at Westin Bear Mountain boasts beautiful views on several holes.

VICTORIA, B.C. - Spring fever is in the air, which means it's time for an adventure. For the perfect spring getaway, head up to Victoria, B.C. Even if you've been before, it's worth another trip.

"People that haven't been up to Victoria in maybe in 8-10 years this is a great excuse, a great reason to go up and explore beyond Victoria into the Vancouver Island area," said Clipper Vacations Founder and CEO Merideth Tall.

Just 20 minutes outside of downtown Victoria is the perfect place to stay and play, the Westin Bear Mountain Resort.

"Bear Mountain is all about relaxation and getting away," said James Fry, who is the Sales and Marketing Director at Westin Bear Mountain. "You can have an amazing experience just taking in the spa or relaxing in your room."

But with the impeccable outdoor features around the resort, you'll likely want to get out and play. Nearby Mt. Finlayson offers hiking and biking trails, there is an outdoor heated pool, and two, 18-hole Nicklaus designed golf courses at the Westin Bear Mountain Resort. Both courses are challenging, and beautiful.

"To be able to get out on the mountain course that has five signature holes and golf year round as we're able to do here in Victoria, is a really special opportunity," said Fry.

Even if you don't play like a pro, the courses can make you feel like one.

"We're the only 36 holes of Nicklaus designed golf in Canada, which really sets us apart from the rest," said Fry. "We're also home to the PGA Tour of Champions every September, so you can come play where the pros play."

Later this spring, an indoor-outdoor red clay tennis center will open. It's the first of it's kind in Western Canada.

Getting to the Westin Bear Mountain is an adventure in itself on the Victoria Clipper.

"Your vacation starts immediately. It's relaxing," said Tall. "And getting to Canada couldn't be any easier. You don't have any lines, you're just getting on the boat right in downtown Seattle, and getting off the boat right in downtown Victoria. And that beats the boarder. No cars necessary."

And you don't even need a car to get to the resort, Clipper passengers can hop aboard a shuttle for a quick, complimentary transfer to there.

So whether you're looking to have a guys weekend, girl's getaway or make memories as a family, with Clipper Vacations and the Westin Bear Mountain Resort, you can experience everything Vancouver Island has to offer.

